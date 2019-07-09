Billie Eilish isn't working on a new album — but could she be collaborating with Justin Bieber?

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish has denied that she's about to release another album.

"The new album s*** is fake," she wrote in an Instagram Story. That makes sense, given that she just dropped her debut record, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, in March.

While a new album may not be imminent, Eilish teases that she "might have soooomething for you." As for what that something may be, fans are speculating that it could be a remix featuring the one and only Justin Bieber.

That rumor started after the Biebs simply tweeted "Remix" on Monday -- which was then retweeted by Eilish's collaborator and brother, Finneas. Eilish, of course, is a huge Bieber fan, and finally met him at Coachella earlier this year.

The other theory is that Eilish is teasing a video for her WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP song "all the good girls go to hell." In her Instagram Story, she shared a number of mysterious images, followed by lyrics from "all the good girls."

Meanwhile, Eilish's North American tour continues Tuesday in Los Angeles.

