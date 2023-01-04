Billie Eilish is thrilled her generation is focused on climate change

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Billie Eilish won’t stop raising the alarm on climate change. She says her anxiety about the climate “makes me want to barf all over the floor.”

The 21-year-old singer is Vogue‘s January cover star and opened up about her thoughts on sustainability. Billie’s activism is highlighted through her green-focused tours, veganism, upcycled fashion, and participation in climate-focused summits and documentaries.

Billie said her approach is purposeful. “I’ve spent all of my effort trying not to be in people’s faces about it because people don’t respond well to that. It makes the causes that you believe in look bad,” she explained.

Instead, her approach is focused on telling people “why I do this” instead of “parading around like, ‘Look at me! I’m making a difference.'”

Billie is thrilled members of her generation connect with that message and are also taking climate change seriously. “They’re my age and they’re doing so much. It made me really, really, really hopeful,” she expressed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Billie revealed she turned to music after a growth plate injury when she was 13 benched her from dancing. “I got injured right after we made ‘Ocean Eyes,'” she recalled, noting she pursued singing once the song went viral.

She spoke of hating her body when she was younger and blamed her continued lower back injuries for robbing her of several opportunities, like her dancing dream. “I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years,” she explained. Eventually, she was diagnosed with hypermobility, which the NHS describes as extremely flexible joints that could be more prone to injury.

Billie recalled of the healing process, “I had to go through a process of being like, ‘My body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.'”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.