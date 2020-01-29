Billie Eilish is heading to the Oscars for a special performance

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesAfter making history with her five Grammys wins on Sunday, Billie Eilish is ready to take on another awards show.

The singer will be taking the stage for a "special performance" at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. It has not yet been revealed what song she will be singing.

Earlier this month it was confirmed she would be co-writing and singing the theme song to the upcoming new James Bond film, No Time to Die. The Bond film hits theaters April 10, so there's a chance Billie's performance will be the debut of the movie's theme.

And thanks to the song, it's entirely possible Billie could be up for an Oscar of her own next year.

The Oscars air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old Billie became only the second artist in history ever to win in all four major Grammy categories -- Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year -- and the youngest ever to win Album of the Year. She also took home Best Pop Vocal Album.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.