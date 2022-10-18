Billie Eilish is heading home for two special encore shows

Courtesy Live Nation Entertainment

Billie Eilish just wrapped her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour — and now, she has something very special planned for her old stomping grounds.

She will revive her Happier Than Ever tour this winter for two encore events set at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Titled Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore, the two-night event takes place December 15 and 16.

“I’M COMING BACKKKKKKKK!! Happier Than Ever, the hometown encore!!!!!!!” she celebrated on Instagram. “LA i am so excited to see you one last time for the year!!!”

The hitmaker also shared a photo of her swarmed by fans at one of her concerts.

Billie is doing what she can to ensure her fans have first dibs on tickets and has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Those hoping to score tickets can register for a presale by signing in with their Ticketmaster account by 11:59 p.m. PT on October 23.

Those who check all Billie’s boxes will then be sent a unique code to purchase tickets in advance, starting October 25 at 10 a.m. PT. General ticket sales go live the following day at 10 a.m. PT on Billie’s official website.

This encore event is meant to celebrate her successful global tour — her sixth overall — that sold out multiple arenas. At this time, it is unknown just how much the tour grossed across its seven-month run.

