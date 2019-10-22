Billie Eilish is "deep into the creative process" on new songs, says Finneas

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish has started working on new music, according to her brother/producer/collaborator, Finneas.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, Finneas says that he and his sister are "deep into the creative process on new material, for sure."

Before that material arrives, though, the duo will embark on a U.S. arena tour starting in March in continued support of Eilish's debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

"This is an album that we really love to play live," Finneas says. "It's continued to grow and that's been a great blessing."

Finneas, meanwhile, just dropped a new EP of his own, Blood Harmony.

