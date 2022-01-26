Billie Eilish is calling on her creative fans to design her tour merch

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish is giving her artsy fans something to talk about — she’s hosting an art contest where one lucky winner will have their artwork predominantly displayed during her tour.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the “bad guy” hitmaker announced, “I’m going on tour this year and designing merch right now and I know how creative all of you guys are, so I wanted to see if you guys would like to be involved!”

The Grammy winner excitedly continued, “I am going to pick out my favorite piece of fanart to be on one piece of official merch on my tour.” She added she “cannot wait” to start judging submissions because “I know it’s gonna be amazing.”

Billie has teamed with the art program, Adobe, for her ongoing contest that aims to find the perfect design for her tour t-shirt. “Your creativity could be on display in the merch booth and onstage before her show,” the Billie Eilish X Adobe disclaimer adds.

In addition, the grand prize winner will be hooked up with $10,000 and will be flown to one of Billie’s shows, where they can bring a friend to enjoy the concert. Plus, for all you artsy folk, the big winner will also cash in on a full-year free subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, which grants full access to their numerous apps.

There will be 10 runners-up, who will be awarded $1,000 each and also be able to fly to one of Billie’s upcoming tour dates with a friend. Those who make the cut will also be able to see their artwork up on the stage.

To enter, designs must be made using an Adobe app and be posted to Instagram using the two hashtags “#BillieXAdobe” and “#Contest.” The deadline is February 15.

