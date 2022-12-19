Billie Eilish is 21! Family surprises star at LA concert

ABC

Billie Eilish is officially 21!

The “Happier Than Ever” singer turned of legal drinking age on Sunday, but the festivities kicked off during her Friday night show at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Billie’s boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, and family, including her brother Finneas, surprised the pop star on stage with a cake, according to People. As the crowd applauded, Billie blew out the candles and gave her loved ones a hug before they left the stage.

“Want to take shots? Give me two days,” Billie joked with the audience. “I am 21 in two days, it’s f****** unbelievable.”

On Sunday, the “Ocean Eyes” singer marked the occasion with a throwback photo of her as a young child crying behind a pink unicorn cake. She kept the caption simple with two birthday cake emojis and writing, “21.”

Billie racked up thousands of celebratory comments, including one from MTV, which wrote, “It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to.”

