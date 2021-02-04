Billie Eilish in talks to produce Peggy Lee biopic starring Michelle Williams

ABC/Rick Rowell

Is movie producing Billie Eilish’s next venture?

Variety reports that Billie, her mother Maggie Baird, and the CEO of her label Darkroom, Justin Lubliner, are in early talks to executive-produce the upcoming Peggy Lee biopic Fever, named after the late singer and actress’ best-known song.

The trade confirms that Oscar-nominee Michelle Williams is on board to Lee, with Todd Haynes directing.

Billie previously told Variety in a 2019 interview that she considers Peggy Lee an inspiration.

“I used to listen to tons of old music — Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Etta James, Johnny Mathis and people like that — where all the songs had a perfect songwriting structure,” she said.

And last May, she participated in a Grammy Museum online panel in honor of the 100th anniversary of Lee’s birth.

By Andrea Tuccillo

