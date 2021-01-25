Billie Eilish gets personal with 'Vanity Fair' cover story

ABC/Rick Rowell

Billie Eilish is Vanity Fair’s latest cover star.

In the accompanying article, the 19-year-old opens up about various topics, including how she’s learning to become an adult.

“I don’t know what things cost because I’ve never been an adult before, and I grew up with no money,” she says. “…I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35. I didn’t know that that’s expensive…I ordered 70 [little] boxes.”

Billie also discusses what it was like filming her upcoming Apple+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. In the doc, the mag says she shares “a romantic relationship that she’d never wanted to talk about publicly.”

“That [relationship] was a huge part of my life,” she says. “And nobody knew it. It was this main thing that was taking control of my life.”

She gets even more personal in a video segment for Vanity Fair called “Billie Eilish Answer Increasingly Personal Questions.” In it, she sits in a chair and answers questions on the topics of fame, identity, family and work. The more personal the questions get, the closer the camera zooms in to Billie’s face.

At one point, the interviewer asks when she felt the most trapped and Billie admits it was when she was in an “emotionally abusive” relationship.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry premieres February 26.

By Andrea Tuccillo

