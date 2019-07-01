Billie Eilish gets co-sign from Elton John: "One of the most talented young ladies I've ever heard"

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish doesn't just have huge commercial success...she also has critical acclaim and the respect of her fellow artists. The latest member of her celebrity fan club? None other than Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elton John.

Elton, a huge supporter of new artists, tells Complex, "She is one for the most talented young ladies I’ve ever heard. Her album was amazing. She's come a long way very quickly. She's an incredible word-of-mouth artist."

Elton says that what he loves about Billie is that all her songs are "so different," adding, "There is no box to put [her] in. There are no rules. I can’t wait to see her live because she has something very special going on. Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often."

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is also a big Billie Eilish fan, having previously compared her rise to the fervor around Nirvana in the early '90s.

Billie, who just performed at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival this past weekend, will next perform at Milwaukee's Summerfest this weekend, before resuming her headline tour.

