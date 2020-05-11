Billie Eilish files restraining order against trespassing fan

ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC/Craig SjodinBillie Eilish has been granted a restraining order against a fan who trespassed onto her home, E! News confirms.

The individual, 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau, has been ordered by a judge to stay 200 yards away from the "bad guy" singer and her parents.

E! News reports that Rosseau had been arrested for trespassing on May 5. Documents obtained by TMZ allege that Rousseau had shown up on Eilish's property a total of seven times, ringing the doorbell and refusing to leave after being asked to.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 1.

