Billie Eilish earns first number-one UK hit with "No Time to Die" Bond theme

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Darkroom/Interscope RecordsBillie Eilish's "No Time to Die" took no time at all to conquer the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.

The song, the theme to the upcoming James Bond film of the same name, has reached the top spot on the ranking, giving Eilish her first number-one single across the pond.

Since it was released last week, "No Time to Die" has earned 90,000 chart sales in the U.K., which is the most for any song in its opening week in 2020 so far. It's also only the second Bond theme to reach the top of the Official Singles Chart, following Sam Smith's "Writing's on the Wall," which was recorded for 2015's Spectre.

Eilish performed "No Time to Die" for the first time live earlier this week at the Brit Awards. She was joined by her brother, Finneas, as well as the film composers Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

No Time to Die the movie, Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic British spy, hits U.S. theaters April 10.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.