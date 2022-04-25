Billie Eilish duets with Hayley Williams, Harry Styles covers 1D with Lizzo at Coachella Weekend #2

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

When it came to surprise guests, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish didn’t disappoint during Coachella Weekend #2. After bring out, respectively, Shania Twain and Damon Albarn for duets on the festival’s first weekend, Harry and Billie both welcomed unexpected duet partners during their sets this past weekend.

On Friday night, Harry was joined by his pal Lizzo — the two stars have covered each others’ songs and appeared together in concert before. She and Harry performed a version of Gloria Gaynor’s disco anthem “I Will Survive” and then drove the fans into a frenzy with an rendition of the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful.”

“Thanks @coachella … last night was amazing— @harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.. he makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram after the performance.

As for Billie, she upped the ante by bringing out Paramore‘s Hayley Williams. “This is my first Coachella, whoa!” said Hayley. “Thanks for sharing this with me, this is sick!” The two sang Paramore’s 2007 hit “Misery Business” — surprisingly, because Hayley has actually distanced herself from in recent years. The two also joined forces for Billie’s hit “Happier Than Ever.”

According to Variety, after Hayley left the stage, Billie exclaimed, “Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious.”

