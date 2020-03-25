Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, BTS & more performing on James Corden's 'Homefest' special

Terence Patrick/@terencepatrick ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

There's no way to see your favorite artists live at a festival right now, but James Corden is putting together a mini music festival that you can enjoy at home while social distancing.



Homefest, a special edition episode of CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden will feature musical performances from artists around the globe while they're quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator, Finneas, will be playing from their home in Los Angeles, while Dua Lipa will check in from London. BTS will perform from South Korea, and legendary opera singer Andrea Boccelli will check in from his home in Italy.

Additionally, celebrities including Will Ferrell and David Blaine will guest on the special.

Homefest airs Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

