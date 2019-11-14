Billie Eilish drops chilling new single "everything i wanted"

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish's brand new single "everything i wanted" is sure to raise the hair on your arms. The six-time American Music Award nominee's emotional track doubles as a tribute to her brother FINNEAS as well as commentary on her sudden rise to fame.

“This song is one my brother and I wrote about each other," Eilish revealed in a statement. “No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better.”

FINNEAS is more than her older brother, he is also her sole collaborator and producer. The two recorded "everything i wanted" at their home studio while they toured over the summer.

“I had a dream/ I got everything I wanted/ Not what you think/ And if I’m being honest/ It might have been a nightmare," Eilish begins in a whisper-like voice that sets the tone of her reflective and melancholy song.

Eilish single remarks on the darker side of fame through a series of metaphors, such as her stepping off the Golden Gate Bridge because she thought that she could fly. "Nobody cried/ Nobody even noticed/ I saw them standing right there/ Kinda thought they might care," she muses.

The 17-year-old skyrocketed to fame and became a global sensation this year, racking up three billion views on YouTube for her breakout hit "Bad Guy" and becoming the biggest selling North American debut of the decade with her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Eilish is about to embark on a completely sold out WHERE DO WE GO world tour in March 2020, which sold out in an hour of tickets going on sale.

You can catch Eilish's next performance on November 24 when she performs at the 2019 American Music Awards.

