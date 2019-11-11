Billie Eilish dropping new single "everything i wanted" Wednesday

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesIf everything you wanted is more Billie Eilish music, then you're in luck.

The "bad guy" singer has announced that she's dropping a new single called "everything i wanted" this week. The tune will officially arrive this Wednesday, November 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

"Everything i wanted" follows Eilish's debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which dropped in March.

Last week, Eilish revealed that she has two new songs in the works. She also teased the arrival of the video for the WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP song, "xanny."

In other Billie news, the 17-year-old phenom took home the Female Artist of 2019 prize at the E! People's Choice Awards, which took place Sunday night.

