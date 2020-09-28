Billie Eilish documentary 'The World's a Little Blurry' premiering in February

ABC/Eric McCandless

The much-hyped Billie Eilish documentary has a title and a release date.

The film is called Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, and will premiere on Apple TV+ — and in theaters — in February 2021.

Along with the announcement, Eilish shared a brief teaser trailer for the project, featuring clips of her songs playing over a creeping beat. The only footage included in the 30-second clip is a quick shot of the “bad guy” singer as a toddler banging away on a piano.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is directed by R.J. Cutler. The project made headlines last year when The Hollywood Reporter reported that Apple paid $25 million for the film.

By Josh Johnson

