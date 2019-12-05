Billie Eilish documentary sold for reported $25 million; watch "xanny" video now

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAA new Billie Eilish documentary is in the works, and apparently it did not come cheap.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ is nearing a deal to pay $25 million for the film, which is expected to premiere on the platform in 2020.

The trade mag reports that the doc follows Eilish's life in the wake of the release of her hit debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which dropped in March. Director R.J. Cutler was apparently "granted deep access to Eilish’s private moments with family and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances."

While you wait for that, you can watch Eilish's just-premiered "xanny" video, which stars the 17-year-old singer as she sits on a bench and unseen people put out cigarettes on her face. The video's on YouTube now.

On Wednesday, Eilish performed at the inaugural Apple Music Awards. During the ceremony, she won the awards for Artist of the Year, Top Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year with her brother/collaborator, Finneas.

