NEON/Apple TV+

Want to see Billie Eilish on the really big screen?

Her new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, is coming to IMAX theaters in addition to its release on Apple TV+.

The film debuts both in theaters and on Apple TV+ on February 26, with exclusive IMAX previews on February 25.

Tickets for the IMAX showings are on sale now.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.