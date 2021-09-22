Billie Eilish designs vegan and sustainable Nike Air Jordans

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish is putting her stamp on some sneakers.

The singer has teamed up with Nike to design two exclusive pairs of Air Jordans that are 100% vegan and made from more than 20% recycled material.

One pair is a tan-colored Air Jordan 15, representing her new Happier Than Ever era, while the other is a lime-green Air Jordan 1 KO. The color of the latter pair is an homage to her old signature hair color.

“This color is such a classic, stupid, little ‘old me’ thing, I guess,” she tells Nike. “I really wanted to kind of have almost like an ode to myself … this was me, for a while.”

“They’re gender-neutral, which I really love,” she adds. “You can be whoever and whatever you want with these.”

Both shoes launch on September 27 on store.billieeilish.com and on September 30 on the Nike SNKRS app.

