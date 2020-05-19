Billie Eilish designs t-shirts for Uniqlo with Takashi Murakami

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessBillie Eilish is launching a new line of t-shirts for the popular Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo, in collaboration with famed Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Murakami directed and animated Billie's video for "you should see me in a crown," but he's also known for -- among other things -- designing the cover of Kanye West's album Graduation and creating handbag patterns for Louis Vuitton.

The t-shirts will be available online on May 25, "mid-morning ET," according to Uniqlo's website, and in stores starting May 29, as they reopen. Unlike many artist-created designer tees, these shirts are eminently affordable: Kids' shirts are under ten bucks, and men and women's tees are $14.90.

You can see all the designs on Uniqlo's website now: They incorporate graphic designs of flowers, Billie's signature logo and images from the "crown" video, and are available in a variety of colors.

