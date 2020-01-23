Billie Eilish debuts self-directed "everything i wanted" video

ABC/Image Group LA

Billie Eilish has debuted the video for her new single, "everything i wanted."

The clip, directed by Eilish herself, finds her driving beside her brother and collaborator, Finneas. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"My brother and I wrote this song about each other," Eilish explains. "I wanted to create a visual that emphasizes that no matter what, we'll be there for each other through everything."

Eilish dropped "everything i wanted" last November. It was the first new song she released to follow her smash debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

If you're craving more new Billie music, she's recording the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, which hits theaters in April.

Meanwhile, Eilish will compete for six awards at this year's Grammys, held Sunday, January 26. She's also performing at the ceremony.

