Billie Eilish debuts "My Future" and endorses Joe Biden at DNC

The Democratic National Convention entered its third night on Wednesday and made a strong pitch to convince voters that they must show up to the polls on November 3 and elect Joe Biden. One such presenter was Billie Eilish, who took to the stage to debut her single “My Future.”

Before her performance could get underway, Eilish shared a powerful message about why she believes this year’s election is a matter of life and death.

Eilish, who is 18, is one of the youngest stars to speak at the DNC. She used her time to make an impassioned speech detailing why she thinks the country cannot afford another four years under President Donald Trump‘s leadership.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” she condemned. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them.”

Touching upon systemic racism and inequality, Eilish says that the only way to dismantle such systems is through “voting for someone who understands how much is at stake.”

“It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” the five-time Grammy winner insisted. “Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do.”

Eilish ended her fiery speech by pleading for all to “please register. Please vote” in the upcoming election.

“The only way to be certain of our future is to make it ourselves,” she added.

Following her emotionally charged speech, Eilish officially debuted her new single “My Future,” which she performed alongside her older brother FINNEAS.

She was one of Wednesday night’s three scheduled performers, the other two being Jennifer Hudson and Prince Royce.

By Megan Stone

