Billie Eilish confirms ‘Happier Than Ever’ album; title track dropping Thursday

Darkroom/Interscope Records

After a billboard seemed to reveal the details of Billie Eilish‘s next album, the “bad guy” herself has confirmed the news.

The record is indeed titled Happier Than Ever, and will arrive July 30. Its title track is set to premiere this Thursday, April 29, at 12 p.m. ET.

Happier Than Ever, the sophomore follow-up to Eilish’s massive 2019 debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, consists of 16 tracks, including the previously released “Therefore I Am” and “my future.” However, it doesn’t include the Grammy-winning 2019 single, “everything i wanted.”

Here’s the Happier Than Ever track list:

“Getting Older”

“I Didn’t Change My Number”

“Billie Bossa Nova”

“my future”

“Oxytocin”

“GOLDWING”

“Lost Cause”

“Halley’s Comet”

“Not My Responsibility”

“OverHeated”

“Everybody Dies”

“Your Power”

“NDA”

“Therefore I Am”

“Happier Than Ever”

“Male Fantasy”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.