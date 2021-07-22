Billie Eilish concert special, ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,’ debuting on Disney+

Disney+

Billie Eilish is giving fans a “cinematic concert experience” from the comfort of their own homes.

The singer’s new concert special, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 3.

Shot at the Hollywood Bowl, the show will feature Billie performing every song off her new album, Happier Than Ever, in sequential order for the first and what’s said to be the only time.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” Billie says in a statement. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

The special, directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, will also include animated elements as Billie pays tribute to her LA hometown. Her brother, FINNEAS, will also take the stage with her, along with the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Happier Than Ever, the album, comes out July 30.

