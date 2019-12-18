Billie Eilish celebrates birthday with home video montage

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish is celebrating her 18th birthday with a collection of home videos from her childhood.

The "bad guy" singer posted the montage on her Instagram Tuesday night. The video starts off with a clip of young Eilish declaring, "Hi, my name is Billie, and I'm going to play a song that I made up on this guitar." Smash cut to footage of a crowd going crazy at one of present-day Billie's many sold-out arena shows.

The montage also includes a number of other home videos of Eilish and her brother, Finneas, and almost every one features an instrument of some sort.

Eilish, of course, had a giant 2019, thanks to the release of her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, featuring the singles "bad guy," "bury a friend," "you should see me in a crown" and "all the good girls go to hell."

In 2020, Eilish is nominated for six Grammy awards, and launches a U.S. arena tour March 9 in Miami.

