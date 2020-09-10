Billie Eilish, BTS featured on new Grammy Museum streaming service COLLECTION:live

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Want to check out exclusive interviews with Billie Eilish and BTS? You’ll have to pay for the privilege.

The Grammy Museum has announced that on September 17, it’s launching a streaming service called COLLECTION:live, which will cost $2.99 a month or $29.99 a year. The content will include new artist interviews and performances, livestreams and more, with profits going to the museum’s education initiatives.

According to USA Today, the platform is launching with an interview by Billie Eilish, who, of course, swept all the major categories at the Grammy Awards back in January. She and brother FINNEAS will be discussing their new James Bond theme “No Time to Die,” along with film score composer Hans Zimmer. An archival 2019 interview and performance with Billie and FINNEAS will also be available.

That same day, archival interviews with Selena Gomez and Tones and I will also be available.

Then, the week of September 24, COLLECTION:live will feature a chat with BTS. The group recently stated that performing on the Grammy stage — alone, without any other acts — is one of its major goals.

Other artists featured on the platform will include Benee, Alessia Cara, Andra Day, Ava Max, Panic! at the Disco, JP Saxe, X Ambassadors and more.

By Andrea Dresdale

