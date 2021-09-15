Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Lil Nas X among ‘TIME”s 100 Most Influential People

Pari Dukovic for TIME

TIME magazine is out with its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People, and some of music’s biggest stars made the list, including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Britney Spears.

TIME has tapped fellow celebs to pen essays about each honoree. Meghan Thee Stallion writes of Billie, “[She’s] a unique soul, with a voice, style and attitude all unapologetically her own…She is a rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretenses….one who is strong, but still learning and still growing. A woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.”

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi writes of Lil Nas X, “What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records — that is huge for us and for Black excellence. The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ’n’ roll. He’s a true rock star.”

Britney’s old pal Paris Hilton writes of the newly engaged star, “When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel.”

“Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar, Paris adds. “So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever.”

Miley Cyrus is also featured, penning a tribute to her godmother, Dolly Parton. “Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career — she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values,” Miley writes. “At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian.”

