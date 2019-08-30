Billie Eilish blasts magazine for altered, shirtless cover photo: "I did not consent in any way"

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish is calling out Nylon Germany for posting an altered photo of her on the magazine's cover -- depicting the 17-year-old "bad guy" singer as a bald, shirtless robot-like entity.

In a comment on the mag's Instagram, captured by Buzzfeed, Eilish wrote that she "did not consent in any way" to the photo.

"I was never approached by Nylon about this piece whatsoever," Eilish wrote. "I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team."

She continued, "You're gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? That's not real?? At 17? And make it the cover????"

Eilish also added, in all caps, "And you're gonna remove all my f***in hair?"

According to Buzzfeed, Nylon Germany updated its original post by saying "It was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish."

"It was only ever our intention to honor Billie's impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists," the mag continued.

"This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe -- including us."

The post has since removed the post from Instagram.

