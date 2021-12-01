Billie Eilish becomes PETA’s youngest ever “Person of the Year”

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

The honors keep coming for Billie Eilish. A week after she was nominated for seven Grammy Awards, PETA announced she is their youngest-ever recipient of their “Person of the Year” award.

The animal advocacy group praised the outspoken 19-year-old vegan for using her platform to educate fans on animal cruelty within the makeup and fashion industry. PETA also lauded Billie for convincing luxury brand Oscar de la Renta to permanently swear off fur. She made that her one condition, which the company agreed to, before wearing their blush pink gown to the Met Gala.

That’s not the only impact the “Happier Than Ever” singer had in the fashion industry. When partnering with Nike for her Air Jordan shoe collection, she created sneakers that were made out of “100% vegan leather with over 20% recycled material,” which Billie promoted on Instagram. The Grammy winner also released a perfume, Eilish, which doesn’t use any animal byproducts and wasn’t tested on animals.

The organization also praised Billie for promoting sustainable meals and encouraging followers to take a hard look at how their diet harms animals.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a Wednesday press release that the organization “is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

