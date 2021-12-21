Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé & Jay Z shortlisted for Best Original Song Oscar nominations

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Of the 84 songs that were eligible to be nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for the upcoming Academy Awards, only 15 have made the shortlist of songs that will eventually compete for the award — and they include tracks by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and more.

The members of the Music Branch of the Academy voted to narrow down the list to 15, from which the final nominees in that category will be determined.

Among the nominees are “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond movie of the same name, written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, and “Just Look Up,” from the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, written by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, among others.

Also making the shortlist are “Be Alive” from the movie King Richard, co-written by Beyoncé, and “Guns Go Bang,” co-written by JAY-Z, from the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall. If both those songs get nominated, Bey and Jay will be the first married couple ever to compete against each other in the same Oscar category.

Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do,” from the drama Four Good Days, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King‘s “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, and “Automatic Woman,” co-written by H.E.R. for the Netflix film Bruised, are also on the list. “Dream Girl,” co-written by Idina Menzel for the Amazon movie Cinderella, is included as well.

Rock legends U2, Van Morrison and Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson also make the short list for, respectively, the songs they wrote for the movies Sing 2, Belfast and the documentary Long Promised Road.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8. The Oscars will air on ABC March 27.

