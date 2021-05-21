Billie Eilish announces worldwide ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour dates

Credit: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish has announced a worldwide tour in support of her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever.

The 2022 trek will begin with a North American leg, kicking off February 3 in New Orleans and wrapping up with a three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in April. Eilish will then head to Europe and the U.K. in June.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, May 28. For the North American run, you’ll be able to sign up for a chance at pre-sale tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Registration is open now through Sunday, May 23, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BillieEilish.com.

Happier Than Ever, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, is due out July 30. It includes the previously released songs “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power” and “my future.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.