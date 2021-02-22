Billie Eilish announces 'The World's a Little Blurry' online premiere event

Courtesy Apple TV+

Billie Eilish is celebrating the release of her upcoming documentary The World’s a Little Blurry with an online premiere event.

The streaming special will premiere this Thursday, February 25, at 9 p.m. ET via the Apple TV app and Eilish’s YouTube channel.

According to Billboard, Eilish will perform during the event, and will also participate in an interview with the doc’s director, R.J. Cutler.

The World’s a Little Blurry premieres this Friday, February 26, in theaters and via Apple TV+.

By Josh Johnson

