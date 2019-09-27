Billie Eilish announces eco-friendly arena world tour

Billie Eilish is on to bigger and better stages.
The singer has announced she’ll be embarking on a huge arena tour next year. The WHERE DO WE GO? World Tour will kick off March 8 in Miami, FL and hit some of the world’s biggest arenas, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden on March 15.
Billie is partnering with the non-profit organization Reverb for the tour to help foster an eco-conscious environment backstage...and for her fans. As part of the effort, she’ll be allowing fans to bring their own re-fillable water bottles to the show and no plastic straws will be permitted.
A Billie Eilish Eco-Village will also be stationed at every show, providing information and resources on ways to help combat climate change.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 4 at 10 a.m. local time. For more ticket information, visit BillieEilish.com/Tour.
Tomorrow night, Billie performs on the season premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.
Here are the North American tour dates:
3/9 -- AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
3/10 -- Amway Center, Orlando, FL
3/12 -- PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
3/13 -- Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
3/15 -- Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
3/16 -- Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
3/18 -- Capital One Center, Washington, DC
3/19 -- TD Garden, Boston, MA
3/20 -- Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
3/23 -- Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
3/24 -- United Center, Chicago, IL
3/25 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
3/27 -- Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
3/28 -- Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
3/29 -- CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE
4/1 -- Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
4/4 -- The Forum, Los Angeles, CA
4/5 -- The Forum, Los Angeles, CA
4/7 -- Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
4/8 -- Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
4/10 -- Tacoma Dome, Seattle, WA
4/11 -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
