Billie Eilish announces eco-friendly arena world tour

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish is on to bigger and better stages.

The singer has announced she’ll be embarking on a huge arena tour next year. The WHERE DO WE GO? World Tour will kick off March 8 in Miami, FL and hit some of the world’s biggest arenas, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden on March 15.

Billie is partnering with the non-profit organization Reverb for the tour to help foster an eco-conscious environment backstage...and for her fans. As part of the effort, she’ll be allowing fans to bring their own re-fillable water bottles to the show and no plastic straws will be permitted.

A Billie Eilish Eco-Village will also be stationed at every show, providing information and resources on ways to help combat climate change.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 4 at 10 a.m. local time. For more ticket information, visit BillieEilish.com/Tour.

Tomorrow night, Billie performs on the season premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Here are the North American tour dates:

3/9 -- AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

3/10 -- Amway Center, Orlando, FL

3/12 -- PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

3/13 -- Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

3/15 -- Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

3/16 -- Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

3/18 -- Capital One Center, Washington, DC

3/19 -- TD Garden, Boston, MA

3/20 -- Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

3/23 -- Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

3/24 -- United Center, Chicago, IL

3/25 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

3/27 -- Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

3/28 -- Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

3/29 -- CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

4/1 -- Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

4/4 -- The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

4/5 -- The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

4/7 -- Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

4/8 -- Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

4/10 -- Tacoma Dome, Seattle, WA

4/11 -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

