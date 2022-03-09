Billie Eilish and FINNEAS talk “No Time to Die” Oscar nomination, win yet another award for the song

ABC News

Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator FINNEAS are nominated for their first Oscar for “No Time to Die,” the theme song from the James Bond movie of the same name. At the Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, they told ABC’s Good Morning America they thought it’d never happen.

“We were certain we’d never be nominated for an Oscar,” FINNEAS told GMA. “Our dreams were so small.”

Billie added, “It’s true, it’s really true.”

The nomination is special to the siblings, because, as they note, they always tuned in to the Academy Awards as kids.

“The Oscars was like a family event at our house,” Billie said. “We would have friends over every year, and you get dressed and eat food. And it’s so weird to think that that’s what this is.”

Of course, it won’t be the first time the two have attended the Oscars: In 2020, they sang the Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the “In Memoriam” segment of the show. Billie noted that it was quite the memorable experience.

“When I did the ‘In Memoriam’ piece, I was looking out into, like, Leonardo DiCaprio. I mean, that’s all I have to say,” she said. “Just seeing faces that I have seen my entire life looking at me — yeah, it was very scary and cool and unbelievable.”

In what may be yet another sign that Billie and FINNEAS and “No Time to Die” are the favorites to win the gold, on Tuesday in Los Angeles, they picked up the award for Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production at the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards. It’s also won a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

The 94th Academy Awards air March 27 on ABC.

