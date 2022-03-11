Billie Eilish and FINNEAS drop new song, “1 True Love,” from Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’

Disney/Pixar

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS have dropped a new single from the just-released Pixar film Turning Red that captures the pining heartbreak anthems of the early aughts. The tune, “1 True Love,” was composed by the siblings for the fictional boy band 4*Town that’s featured in the animated flick.

The song starts out as a ballad with over-the-top dreamy vocals about how the group cannot live without the love of their life by their side.

“Heavy rain from my cloudy eyes/ Every time you say/ That it isn’t wise to call you babe/ But you’re the light of my life/ I drove by your house 29 times today/ Nobody else could make me feel this way,” the song goes. “‘Cause you have opened my eyes/ And stolen my heart/ You make me believe/ That love can be art/ And I could never survive a minute apart.”

The slow-paced song continues about how the object of their affection is “my one true love,” before ending with a declaration, “Nobody else.”

Turning Red — which is set in 2002 — is now available to stream on Disney+. Billie and Finneas composed all the songs for 4*Town, which parodies the boy band craze from 20 years ago. The soundtrack is available to purchase now across major retailers.

Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

