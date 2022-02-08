Billie Eilish and Beyoncé nominated for Oscars, but Lady Gaga is snubbed

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences/ABC

Despite being nominated for most of the awards leading up to the Oscars, Lady Gaga failed to capture a second acting Oscar nomination for her role in House of Gucci.

Gaga was been nominated for a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe Award for her showy role as Patrizia Reggiani in the film, but when the Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, her name wasn’t among the honorees. Instead, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain got the nods.

Meanwhile, two other chart-topping singers were nominated for Oscars: Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

Billie and her brother FINNEAS were nominated for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond movie of the same name. It’s already won them a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

In a statement, the siblings say, “Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die.’ It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true.”

They add, “It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted.”

Beyoncé is also nominated for Best Original Song, for “Be Alive,” from the Will Smith movie King Richard. She co-wrote the song with singer, songwriter and producer Darius Scott, aka DIXSON.

These are the first Oscar nominations for both Beyoncé and Billie.

