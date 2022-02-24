Billie Eilish admits “SNL and the Oscars are like the scariest things I’ve ever experienced”

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Billie Eilish appeared calm and collected when she attended and performed on the Academy Awards and appeared twice on Saturday Night Live, but that may have been all an act.

“I’ve never been more nervous in my life. SNL and the Oscars are like the scariest things I’ve ever experienced because they are not people that I really know,” Billie said during her Wednesday interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She specifically said the Oscars were the “coolest, scariest thing ever.”

“It’s actors and actors are so much more eloquent than musicians. Musicians are weird and gross and smelly,” Billie joked. “It was intimidating.”

The Grammy winner revealed there’s one actor she was intimidated by — Daniel Craig. “When I met him I was like, ‘Whoa,'” she said of being blown away by his intense blue eyes. “You literally would not believe them.”

Billie then explained why she is so proud of her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die,” which is up for Best Original Song — her first Oscar nod ever. Billie detailed, “We made the song in October of 2019… [I was] 17 when I made it. I’m now 20.”

She continued, “It was a very long strategic process. It wasn’t like ‘You got the job! Here it is!’ We were auditioning pretty much. So it was not like an ego thing. It was really, ‘It’s got to be perfect. We got to do it right.'”

Billie said she and her brother, FINNEAS, “Worked really hard” to earn the opportunity and, later, were provided a “bit of the script, just the opening.” That snippet, she said, “Was literally what wrote the song” because it gave them “a little taste of the movie.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.