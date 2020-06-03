Billboard's Songs of the Summer 2020 chart kicks off with Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Oe sure sign of summer is when Billboard's annual Songs of the Summer chart makes its reappearance on Billboard.com.

The 20-song chart tracks the most popular songs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and when all is said and done, the official Song of the Summer 2020 will be revealed. The new chart debuts with "Rain on Me," the collab between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, in the number-one spot.

That song is followed by the "Savage" remix from Meghan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé, DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Doja Cat's "Say So" round out the top five.

The rest of the chart features a healthy mixture of pop, rap and country songs, including another Ariana Grande collaboration -- "Stuck With U" with Justin Bieber -- so it's anyone's guess which song will stick around 'til the temperature drops.

Last year's song of the summer was Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." In 2018, it was Drake's "In My Feelings," while 2017's was "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber. 2016 brought us Drake's "One Dance," while 2015's ruler was "Cheerleader," by OMI.

By Andrea Dresdale

