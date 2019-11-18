"Billboard" names Taylor Swift its Woman of the Decade

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift is the only female artist ever to have been named Billboard's Woman of the Year twice, so it's no surprise that next month, the publication will present her with its first-ever Woman of the Decade Award.

Taylor will receive her honor December 12 at L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium, during Billboard's annual Women in Music Event. Other female stars being honored that night include Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, and Grammy-winning Americana artist Brandi Carlile.

The 14th annual Women in Music Event and Red Carpet Pre-show will stream live at YouTube.com/Billboard starting at 9pm ET on December 12.

The event itself will be hosted by singer Hayley Kiyoko, who last year was named Billboard's Rising Star. Hayley's also one of the many stars who appeared in Taylor's video for "You Need to Calm Down" -- she's the one who shoots the arrow at the target.

Taylor's Billboard stats are impressive: This decade, she's had five number-one albums and five number-one Hot 100 singles, and also mounted the highest-selling U.S. tour in history.

As previously reported, Taylor will be named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards, which air this Sunday night, November 24 on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.