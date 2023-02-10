‘Billboard’ names SZA their Woman of the Year for 2023

AB+DM for Billboard

SZA is Billboard‘s Woman of the Year. The singer will be honored with the special award at the magazine’s annual Women in Music Awards next month.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director. “The release of her latest album, ‘SOS’ has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

Since releasing her debut album, Ctrl, SZA’s work has been met with acclaim, landing on music charts and winning awards, specifically on Billboard‘s platform.

According to Nielsen Music, Ctrl secured the #1 spot on its R&B Albums chart, the #2 position on R&B/Hip Hop Albums and came in at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, where it remains.

Her recent release, SOS, became her first #1 on the Billboard 200, spending its first seven week atop the music chart, with several of its songs landing on the Hot 100.

SZA also received the award for Top R&B Female Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, as well as ﻿the Rulebreaker Award at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The Woman of the Year will mark her latest award from the publication.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards will take place March 1 at the YouTube Theater in LA, with Quinta Brunson handling hosting duties.

Also being honored is future Powerhouse Award recipient Latto; this year’s Rising Star, Doechii; Becky G, Kim Petras, Ivy Queen, Lana Del Rey, Lainey Wilson and TWICE.

