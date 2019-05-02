Billboard Music Awards complete winners list

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Wednesday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and broadcast live on NBC. Here's the complete list of winners:
Top Artist
Drake
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Ariana Grande
Top New Artist
Juice Wrld
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Ariana Grande
Top Male Artist
Drake
Top Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Top Hot 100 Artist
Drake
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
Top Song Sales Artist
Drake
Top Radio Songs Artist
Drake
Top Social Artist
BTS
Top Touring Artist
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Ella Mai
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Ella Mai
Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Top Rap Tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Top Country Artist
Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour
Kenny Chesney
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Top Latin Artist
Ozuna
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake, Scorpion
Top Soundtrack
The Greatest Showman
Top R&B Album
XXXTentacion, 17
Top Rap Album
Drake, Scorpion
Top Country Album
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Top Rock Album
Panic! At The Disco, Pray for the Wicked
Top Latin Album
Ozuna, Aura
Top Dance/Electronic Album
The Chainsmokers, Sick Boy
Top Christian Album
Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child
Top Gospel Album
Tori Kelly, Hiding Place
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Top-Selling Song
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Top Radio Song
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Top Collaboration
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Top R&B Song
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Top Rap Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Top Country Song
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Top Rock Song
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Top Latin Song
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”
Top Christian Song
Lauren Daigle, “You Say”
Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne, “Won’t He Do It”
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.