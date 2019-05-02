Billboard Music Awards complete winners list

Billboard/NBCUniversalThe Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Wednesday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and broadcast live on NBC.  Here's the complete list of winners:

Top Artist
Drake

Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Ariana Grande

Top New Artist
Juice Wrld

Top Male Artist
Drake

Top Female Artist
Ariana Grande

Top Duo/Group
BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist
Drake

Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake

Top Song Sales Artist
Drake

Top Radio Songs Artist
Drake

Top Social Artist
BTS

Top Touring Artist
Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist
Ella Mai

Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist
Ella Mai

Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Top Rap Artist
Drake

Top Rap Male Artist
Drake

Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B

Top Rap Tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Top Country Artist
Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour
Kenny Chesney

Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons

Top Rock Tour
Elton John

Top Latin Artist
Ozuna

Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake, Scorpion

Top Soundtrack
The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album
XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album
Drake, Scorpion

Top Country Album
Luke Combs, This One’s for You

Top Rock Album
Panic! At The Disco, Pray for the Wicked

Top Latin Album
Ozuna, Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album
The Chainsmokers, Sick Boy

Top Christian Album
Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child

Top Gospel Album
Tori Kelly, Hiding Place

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Video)
Drake, “In My Feelings”

Top-Selling Song
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top Collaboration
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top R&B Song
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Top Rap Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Top Country Song
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Top Rock Song
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Top Latin Song
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

Top Christian Song
Lauren Daigle, “You Say”

Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne, “Won’t He Do It”

