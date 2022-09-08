‘Billboard’ Latin Awards to honor Christina Aguilera with Spirit of Hope Award

ABC

Christina Aguilera is about to add another impressive honor to her trophy case. The singer will receive this year’s Spirit of Hope Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The award was created in 1996 in memory of late Tejano singer ﻿Selena Quintanilla. Christina earned the honor not only for her musical career but for her philanthropy. The singer, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights and is part of the global effort to end world hunger.

The “Beautiful” singer joins an impressive list of honorees, including Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Shakira, “Despacito” singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Carlos Santana, Marry Me star Maluma and Marc Anthony.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards take place Thursday, September 29 at 7 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo and will also stream on Peacock.

