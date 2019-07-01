"Billboard" Hot 100 marks 13 weeks on the "Old Town Road" as Shawn & Camila settle for #2

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImageEven the combined hotness of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together wasn't enough to dislodge Lil Nas X from the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

"Old Town Road" is number one for an amazing 13th week, breaking the record for most weeks on top by a hip-hop track. It surpasses three songs that each ran for 12 weeks: "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, "Boom Boom Pow" by The Black Eyed Peas and "Lose Yourself" by Eminem.

"Old Town Road" is only the 12th single in Hot 100 history to spend at least 13 weeks on top, and the first since 2017's "Despacito," which lasted for 16 weeks.

As previously reported, Lil Nas X's new EP 7 debuts at number two on the Billboard album chart. Two additional songs from the EP also enter the Hot 100: "Panini" at #16, and "Rodeo," featuring Cardi B, at #22. The rapper seemingly came out as gay over the weekend via social media.

Also over the weekend, Lil Nas appeared at the U.K.'s Glastonbury festival, performing "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus and Billy Ray's daughter, Miley Cyrus.

As a result, Shawn and Camila's steamy new duet "Señorita" has to settle for a number two debut. It's Shawn's fifth top-10 hit, and Camila's fourth as a solo artist. This is also the duo's second hit together, following their 2016 duet "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

