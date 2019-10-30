Bill Murray Wants To Work At PF Chang’s! At The Atlanta Airport!

Imagine walking into a P.F. Chang’s and the guy behind the counter is BILL MURRAY. It really wouldn’t be the weirdest place he’s ever popped up. And it sounds like it could have happened.

On AMY SCHUMER’s podcast, Bill said he actually filled out an application at the P.F. Chang’s inside the Atlanta airport. Why? Because, quote, “I think that’s one of the great places . . . it looks like the best time.”

When P.F. Chang’s heard about this, they Tweeted, quote, “Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?”

What’s your fav thing on the P.F. Chang’s menu? I LOVE their Lettuce Wraps!