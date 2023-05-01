Biker Grandma Gets Big Surprise For Her 90th Bday

Barbara Morris celebrates her 90th on the back of a Harley Davidson. See SWNS story SWLNbiker. A bike-mad great-grandma with “nerves of steel” was granted her birthday wish to ride on the back of a Harley Davidson – as she turned 90. Fearless Barbara Morris, who got her motorcycle license in the 1950s as a teen, said she “felt 21 again” after hitching a ride on the back of the powerful American cruiser. The former florist with six great-grandkids mentioned to her family several years ago that if she made it to 90, she’d like to get back in the saddle one last time.

A woman named Brit Barbara Morris got an amazing surprise for her 90th birthday! Apparently, she’s really big into motorcycles & if she made it to 90 she wanted to ride one again. Her sons surprised her at the nursing home with a local biker group, and it was THE CUTEST. Watch here