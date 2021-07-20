Big Time Rush is back! Band announces reunion shows

Victor Chavez/WireImage

After spending nearly a decade away, Big Time Rush is back.

On Monday, the pop band announced that they’ll reunite this winter for two live shows. Alongside a short video trailer of the band’s members reuniting, they shared, “BIG TIME RUSH LIVE! WE ARE BACK!”

“It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you!” the caption reads. “Lets make up for lost time.”

The LA-based group will reunite for a show on December 15 at the Chicago Theater and on December 18 at Hammerstein ballroom in New York. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10:00 am CT on Ticketmaster.com. You can sign up for pre-sale access by visiting BigTimeRushOfficial.com.

Big Time Rush’s four members — Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos Pena Jr. and Logan Henderson — will all return to the stage later this year. The group originated in 2009 from the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, which ran for a total of four seasons, ending in 2013. During that time, the band released three studio albums and traveled on five tours.

Prior to this announcement, the foursome reunited virtually in June 2020 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their song “Worldwide.”

