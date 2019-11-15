Big Machine responds to Taylor Swift's Tumblr post: "The narrative you have created does not exist"

FilmMagic For dcp via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018

FilmMagic For dcp via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018Taylor Swift's war with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, the two men who own the rights to her master recordings, escalated dramatically yesterday when she accused them of denying her permission to perform her old songs on the American Music Awards or use them in a Netflix documentary. Now, their record label, Big Machine, has responded in a message on its website.

"As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information," the message begins. "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere."

"Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record, in which we do not financially participate," it continues.

It's worth here noting that Taylor didn't claim the label is denying her permission to perform, or blocking her special. Her contention is that they won't allow her to perform her old songs on the show -- because it constitutes a "re-recording" -- and that they won't allow her to use old music and footage in the documentary.

The message then goes on to assert that Taylor has, "admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company," and insists that the label has, "worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters."

While the label notes that there had been "progress over the past two weeks," it then calls Taylor out for her, "unilateral decision last night to enlist her fan base in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families."

"Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist," the label concludes. "All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side."

"To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted...We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve."

