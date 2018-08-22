Big Bang Theory Announces They’re Done After 12 Seasons

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Actor Kunal Nayyar, actress Kaley Cuoco, actress Melissa Rauch, actress Simon Helberg, actress Mayim Bialik, and actor Johnny Galecki attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Will we ever find out if they fix the elevator?! No more Penny, Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Bernadette and Amy.

TBBT which debuted in 2007, has received 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins to date, has announced that at the end of the upcoming season 12, with 279 episodes, the lights on the stage will go dark.

The final season of The Big Bang Theory premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Full scoop here.

