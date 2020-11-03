Bieber set to perform at E! People’s Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Justin Bieber will perform on the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards coming up on Sunday, November 15, E! Online announced on Monday.

Bieber has the most nominations of any male artist at this year’s awards with seven, including Male Artist of 2020, Song of 2020 for “Intentions” and “Stuck With U,” Album of 2020 for Changes, Music Video of 2020 and Collaboration of 2020 for “Holy” and Social Celebrity of 2020.

Other music nominees include Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Justin Timberlake, Jonas Brothers, Dan + Shay, The Weeknd, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and many more.

Jennifer Lopez will receive The People’s Icon award and Tyler Perry will receive The People’s Champion of 2020 award at the ceremony.

Demi Lovato will host this year’s ceremony from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.